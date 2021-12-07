Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $532.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

