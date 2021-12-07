Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. iHeartMedia reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 960%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 665.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 736,595 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

