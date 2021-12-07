Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite Sells 12,488 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BR stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average is $169.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 228,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

