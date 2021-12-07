Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $620.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $582.72 and last traded at $582.21, with a volume of 12035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $564.98.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.85.
About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
