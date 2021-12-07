Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $620.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $582.72 and last traded at $582.21, with a volume of 12035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $564.98.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.85.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

