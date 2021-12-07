Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $21.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.97. 28,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $241.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $577.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

