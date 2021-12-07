BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

