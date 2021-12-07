Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

