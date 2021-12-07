Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($92.58) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($100.38).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($85.62) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of €81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.42.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

