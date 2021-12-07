Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($92.58) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($100.38).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($85.62) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of €81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.42.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

