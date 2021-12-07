BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. However, the integrated firm expects its refining margin to drop in the December quarter due to seasonal demand. Also, the firm’s balance sheet has more debt exposure than the industry. BP expects high maintenance activities to hurt its bottom line.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.19.

BP stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BP by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

