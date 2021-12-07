BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.93 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 46,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

