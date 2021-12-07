BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.BOX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,920. BOX has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

