Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.90

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

