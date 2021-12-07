Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to Market Perform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $500.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $469.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $782.40.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $492.26 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.29.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.