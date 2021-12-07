Bonded Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $229,638.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00211256 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

