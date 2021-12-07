Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 371,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 410.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 131,160 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

