Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.80.
Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 371,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 410.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 131,160 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
