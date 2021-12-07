Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.34 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $146.48 and a one year high of $275.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

