Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

