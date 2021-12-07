Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $158.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

