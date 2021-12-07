Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

