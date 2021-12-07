Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 12,968 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

