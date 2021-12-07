Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) Insider Simon Noon Purchases 64,881 Shares

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) insider Simon Noon bought 64,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$22,059.54 ($15,534.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.77.

About Boab Metals

Boab Metals Limited explores for mineral tenements in Australia and Latin America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the Sorby Hills Project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pacifico Minerals Limited and changed its name to Boab Metals Limited in January 2021.

