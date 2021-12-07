BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE DMB opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

