BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €64.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.02 ($71.93).

Several research firms have weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($69.21) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at €57.34 ($64.43) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($77.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.00.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.