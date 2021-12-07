BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.42.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.52 and its 200 day moving average is $364.23. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.