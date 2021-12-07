Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,417 shares of company stock worth $6,301,784.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $644,000,000. Brown University increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after buying an additional 1,702,898 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $61,498,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

