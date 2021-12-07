Blockstack Market Cap Reaches $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00383922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockstack

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

