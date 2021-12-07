Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $301,592.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $301,592.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

