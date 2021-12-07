Blocery (BLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. Blocery has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00210856 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

