BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.49

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 52,115 shares changing hands.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
