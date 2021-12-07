BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.49

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 52,115 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

