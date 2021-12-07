BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Down 2.6%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 1,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.