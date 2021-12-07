BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,573.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00182352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003377 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00582400 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064880 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.