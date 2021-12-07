BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.17

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2590977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,550 shares of company stock worth $9,195,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 128,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 2,271.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $18,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

