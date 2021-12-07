Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 672,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

