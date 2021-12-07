BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,564 shares of company stock worth $560,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter worth $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 390.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BGSF in the second quarter worth $954,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

