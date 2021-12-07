B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of B&G Foods have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. Although earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, sales grew year over year and surpassed the consensus mark in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from continued demand for its products as consumers are cooking and baking at home. For fiscal 2021, management expects persistent solid demand for its products compared with pre-pandemic levels. Strategic acquisitions and higher e-commerce retail sales also bode well. However, dismal gross margins stemming from higher-than-anticipated input cost inflation led to year over year earnings decline. Management expects input cost inflation to be higher in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. Also, supply chain issues, including a shortfall in packaging materials and freight delays remain concerns.”

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.17 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,142,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

