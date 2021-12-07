Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

