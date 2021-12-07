Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $246.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $234.61 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.