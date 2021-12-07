BeatzCoin Price Down 53.3% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $47.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000959 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

