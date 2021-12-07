Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 679,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,571. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

