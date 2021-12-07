Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.79 ($115.49).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.42 ($99.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.68 and a 200-day moving average of €86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.21 ($76.64) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($108.30).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

