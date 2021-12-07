Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.98

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.98 and traded as low as $16.42. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 78,581 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.