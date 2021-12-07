Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

