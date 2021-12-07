Bank of America Corp DE Sells 28,725 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 232.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

