Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Viant Technology worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 347,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 188,725 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $573.47 million and a P/E ratio of 0.78.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

