Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,268 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

