Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 16,227 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PETS stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $546.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

