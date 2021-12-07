Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

