Balancer Reaches Market Cap of $110.82 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $110.82 million and $33.03 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $15.96 or 0.00031283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00210551 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

