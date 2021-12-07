Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 28.25.

Get Backblaze alerts:

BLZE opened at 22.40 on Monday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 18.23 and a twelve month high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.