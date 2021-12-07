Baanx Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million (BXX)

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Baanx coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baanx has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $351,676.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Baanx has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Baanx

Baanx (BXX) is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 21,635,378 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

